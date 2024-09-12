Suspect wanted in sexual assault of minor on city bus: Montreal police
WARNING: This article contains details that may be upsetting to some readers.
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in a sexual assault case against a minor on a city bus.
The SPVM said in a news release that on April 11 at around 4:45 p.m., a suspect allegedly "performed sexual acts on a minor" on the no. 165 Cote-des-Nieges bus in the Town of Mont-Royal area.
"The individual masturbated in front of the victim before following her off the bus, where he then engaged in sexual touching," the release reads.
The suspect is a white man in his 20s who speaks English.
He was wearing a pale turquoise-blue hoodie and baggy jeans.
Those with information on the individual are asked to call 911 or 514-393-1133 or visit a local police station.
Rewards of up to $3,000 are available from Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Air Canada says government should be ready to prevent pilots from striking
Air Canada said on Thursday that the federal Canadian government should be prepared to intervene to prevent a looming pilots' strike that the carrier said could cause disruption for weeks to come.
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
Many Canadians believe the country’s two biggest political parties have moved towards fringes: survey
Some Canadians believe they've become 'political orphans' as all the major parties have become 'too extreme' in their views, according to a new survey by Angus Reid Institute.
Sobeys parent company Empire reports $207.8M Q1 profit, sales up from year ago
Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $207.8 million in its latest quarter, down from $261 million a year ago as its sales edged higher.
The man who discovered Churchill's picture was stolen was treated like a suspect; now he's being honoured
When the 'Roaring Lion' portrait of Winston Churchill is returned to the Fairmont Château Laurier, a 68-year-old man once considered the prime suspect in the heist will have the honour of replacing it.
WATCH LIVE Consul general to New York to answer questions over $9M luxury condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark will testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
PM, senior security officials slated to return to foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his inner circle are slated to return to a federal inquiry into foreign interference in coming weeks.
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
-
Chow says Toronto’s traffic congestion plan is working, acknowledges more could have been done sooner
Mayor Olivia Chow said Thursday that new data show Toronto’s congestion management plan is working to reduce gridlock, with recent travel times for drivers and transit riders showing improvement in some of the most congested parts of the downtown core.
-
Some Toronto travellers make back-up plans amid potential Air Canada pilot strike
As a potential pilot strike threatens to shut down Air Canada operations as early as Sunday, some travellers in Toronto are making contingency plans for their return home.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
-
'Buy Local': PSAC changes shopping message amid backlash for asking workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A federal public service union is now encouraging its members to "buy local" and support neighbourhood businesses, one day after a social media post suggested federal workers boycott downtown businesses in an apparent retaliation for the return-to-office mandate.
-
Assault suspect in OC Transpo bus sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with an alleged assault on an OC Transpo bus last month.
Atlantic
-
Driver, 15, dies after crashing into power pole, tree in Stellarton, N.S.
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
Tidal power junk: N.S. village wants huge, abandoned moorings moved from fishing area
Residents of a small Nova Scotia community are worried about who will remove four concrete-filled boxcars sitting in their harbour after a tidal power firm collapsed.
-
'Bit of a mess': Construction, population growth causing traffic tie-ups in Halifax
Ongoing construction and population growth are causing traffic woes for Halifax-area drivers.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
Phone lines, internet out across Rainbow District Schools
Rainbow District School Board, the largest school board in northern Ontario, is reporting an issue with its phone lines and internet Thursday.
-
Public pooping leads to threats charge at northern Ont. campground
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
-
Dollarama keeping an eye on competitors as Loblaw launches new ultra-discount chain
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is 'not in the grocery business,' even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in two-vehicle crash
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in London. The two-vehicle crash involving the pedestrian happened around 2:30 a.m. on Richmond Street near the gates of Western University.
-
Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries following afternoon shooting
The London police are investigating a shooting that took place on Boullee Street in London Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP discover hidden drug lab in Walkerton
An assault involving a firearm on September 9, led South Bruce OPP to discover a hidden drug lab at a residence in Walkerton.
Kitchener
-
How new technology is helping farmers cut costs and save time
New advancements in technology are helping farmers save money and time.
-
Second man arrested after over 200 firearms seized in WRPS weapons investigation
A second person is facing weapons related charges after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) seized hundreds of firearms.
-
Guelph man charged for posting intimate video of former partner
A Guelph man has been charged after police said he posted a sexual video involving a former partner on social media.
Windsor
-
Memorial left at site of shooting victim in Windsor
A small memorial has been left at the site of a deadly police-involved shooting in the city core last week. Jason west died at the corner of Elliott Street east and Goyeau Street, after being shot by police.
-
Double fatal crash being investigated in Lambton County
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
-
Alleged auto theft operation ringleader arrested for violating bail conditions: Police
The Windsor police said the alleged ringleader of an international auto theft operation has been arrested for violating bail conditions.
Barrie
-
Huntsville school goes into hold and secure for 3rd time this week due to bears on property
Bears have made another appearance at a Muskoka school, prompting students and staff to remain indoors for the third time this week.
-
One dead in hit-and-run involving transport truck on Highway 26
Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run after an individual was found dead at the side of the road in Springwater Township early Wednesday morning.
-
Missing youth last seen in Mulmur Township
A 16-year-old teenager is missing since September 8.
Vancouver
-
2 men stabbed after meeting to 'conduct a transaction,' Surrey RCMP say
Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., that put two men in hospital Wednesday afternoon.
-
Canadian Taylor Swift fans fundraising for food banks with 'Tay it forward' campaign
Months before Taylor Swift's massively popular Eras Tour arrives in Canada, local fans have launched an ambitious nationwide fundraiser in the superstar's name.
-
Family of teen who died in B.C. homeless camp pushes for involuntary treatment for children with addictions
In February, when Brianna MacDonald was rushed to hospital because of a suspected overdose, her parents said they begged Surrey Memorial to keep her in the youth psychiatric ward because of her mental health and addiction issues.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family doctors press parties for plans to address crisis ahead of election
More than 700,000 British Columbians don't have a family doctor and two physicians’ groups want to know how the province’s political parties plan to address the crisis.
-
RCMP enforcement at B.C. logging protests 'unreasonable,' federal police watchdog says
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
-
B.C. Lions lean on versatile offence to continue win streak against Toronto Argonauts
A fresh face has been gracing the B.C. Lions' highlight reels in recent weeks.
Winnipeg
-
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
-
Police searching for missing 22-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen in the Bridgwater neighbourhood.
-
What passengers need to know about their rights ahead of a potential Air Canada pilots strike
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
Calgary
-
Burned body found along rural road in Rocky View County, Alta.
RCMP are investigating after human remains were found following a fire alongside a rural road in Rocky View County early Wednesday.
-
Work on Calgary water main ahead of schedule, restrictions could be lifted sooner
Calgarians and area residents kept their water use in check for a second day in a row, building momentum on some good news that repair work could be finished ahead of schedule.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Lloydminster RCMP responding to 'unfolding incident'
Mounties in Lloydminster warned the public they were responding to "an unfolding incident" Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Lloydminster RCMP responding to 'unfolding incident'
Mounties in Lloydminster warned the public they were responding to "an unfolding incident" Wednesday evening.
-
Edmonton police seize more than $1.2M in street drugs after months-long investigation
The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started last December.
-
McDavid looking forward after Oilers' run to Stanley Cup final
Connor McDavid attacked the off-season from a different angle.
Regina
-
Fire rips through farm field near Pense, farmer outraged over response by emergency crews
All that remains is a black charred field that stretches for miles after a massive fire roared through stubble crop fields in the R.M. of Pense on Monday afternoon.
-
Regina woman facing charges after allegedly stealing police cruiser
An 18-year-old woman in Regina is facing several charges after she allegedly took off in a stolen police vehicle following officer's efforts to assist her.
-
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Lloydminster RCMP responding to 'unfolding incident'
Mounties in Lloydminster warned the public they were responding to "an unfolding incident" Wednesday evening.
-
'We do it well': How Elections Saskatchewan preps for voting
Saskatchewan is entering election season, with voters soon heading to the polls to determine the province’s future.