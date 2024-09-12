MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Suspect wanted in sexual assault of minor on city bus: Montreal police

    Montreal police are asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a minor. (SPVM) Montreal police are asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a minor. (SPVM)
    Share

    WARNING: This article contains details that may be upsetting to some readers.

    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in a sexual assault case against a minor on a city bus.

    The SPVM said in a news release that on April 11 at around 4:45 p.m., a suspect allegedly "performed sexual acts on a minor" on the no. 165 Cote-des-Nieges bus in the Town of Mont-Royal area.

    "The individual masturbated in front of the victim before following her off the bus, where he then engaged in sexual touching," the release reads.

    The suspect is a white man in his 20s who speaks English.

    He was wearing a pale turquoise-blue hoodie and baggy jeans.

    Those with information on the individual are asked to call 911 or 514-393-1133 or visit a local police station.

    Rewards of up to $3,000 are available from Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News