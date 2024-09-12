Suspect wanted in sexual assault of minor on city bus: Montreal police

WARNING: This article contains details that may be upsetting to some readers.

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in a sexual assault case against a minor on a city bus.

The SPVM said in a news release that on April 11 at around 4:45 p.m., a suspect allegedly "performed sexual acts on a minor" on the no. 165 Cote-des-Nieges bus in the Town of Mont-Royal area.

"The individual masturbated in front of the victim before following her off the bus, where he then engaged in sexual touching," the release reads.

The suspect is a white man in his 20s who speaks English.

He was wearing a pale turquoise-blue hoodie and baggy jeans.

Those with information on the individual are asked to call 911 or 514-393-1133 or visit a local police station.

Rewards of up to $3,000 are available from Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects.