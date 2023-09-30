Man, 29, dead after vehicle swerves in Laval

A man succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle in Laval.

The swerve occurred around 2:30 a.m. when the driver was heading west on Des Bois Avenue, near the on-ramp to Highways 13 and 440.

"We don't yet know why he lost control of his vehicle, but he swerved several times before finally, unfortunately, being ejected from his vehicle," said Geneviève Major, spokesperson for Laval police (SPL).

The 29-year-old man was alone in his vehicle. He was in critical condition when transported to hospital, where he died.

No one else was involved in the incident.

No hypothesis has been ruled out to explain the event.

"Everything can be considered at the moment, whether it's speed or the state of the driver. At the moment, there is obviously a scene where the forensic identification technicians and then our investigators from the accident investigation squad have moved in," said Major.

Traffic was still disrupted in the area around 11:00 a.m. on Des Bois between Principale Street and Montée Champagne.

The SPL investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2023.