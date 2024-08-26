Montreal business targeted by arson for second time in 4 days

A business in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has been the target of an alleged arson attack for the second time in four days.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 2:30 a.m. about the incident on Jean-Talon Street near Michelet Street.

"When police arrived on the scene, the firefighters were getting the fire under control," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "One or more suspects would have used accelerant to set fire to the business."

No incendiary device was found onsite, and damage is considered major.

"The fire spread to another adjacent building," Chèvrefils notes. "Residents of the apartments located above the business suffered minor smoke inhalation."

There have been no arrests, and investigators are expected on site later in the day Monday to canvass the scene.

A similar incident was reported last Friday at the same business; damage from that fire was considered minor.