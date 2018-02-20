

CTV Montreal





A 25-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Cote-Saint-Luc Tuesday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle said a 911 call was make around 9 p.m. about the armed assault.

The victim was attacked at the corner of Eldridge and Kildare, but made his way to a home on Kildare and Leger.

He was conscious, but suffering from severe upper body injuries when police arrived. The victim said three assailants attacked him, but fled the scene before they arrived.

Kildare is closed in the immediate vicinity as police investigate and speak to witnesses.