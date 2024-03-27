MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 21, stabbed in altercation in Saint-Michel

    A 21-year-old man was stabbed early Wednesday morning after an apparent altercation with another man.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 1:30 a.m. about an assault on 9e Avenue near Legendre Street in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

    The victim is known to police and was stabbed in the upper body.

    "He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

    By 10:30 a.m., police were informed that the victim was out of danger. He will be interviewed by police when his condition improves.

    Officers canvassed the neighbourhood and reviewed surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

    No arrests have been made.

