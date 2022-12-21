'Major' winter storm headed for southern Quebec just before holiday weekend
A "major" winter storm system is headed for southern Quebec at the end of the week, prompting warnings to drivers ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
Climatologists have dubbed the storm headed to Ontario and Quebec just before the holiday weekend as a "weather bomb" due to a rapid drop in pressure in the weather system.
Environment Canada has issued weather watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario to Atlantic Canada. A special weather statement is in effect for southern Quebec, including Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and the Châteauguay-La Prairie area.
- EXPLAINED: What is a weather bomb
The weather agency describes the storm as a mixed bag of weather that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain, and freezing rain, as well as a "quite drastic temperature drop."
Here's how the storm will affect the region.
THURSDAY
Beginning Thursday night, the storm will start with "particularly heavy" snow as temperatures hover around the freezing mark, according to Environment Canada.
"This weight, added to the snow already on the ground, combined with the strong winds expected, may damage some structures or tree limbs. Local power outages are possible," Environment Canada said.
Areas north of the St. Lawrence River can expect to see between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow Thursday night through Friday. Montreal could see about 10 centimetres of snow, which could cause tree branches to come down and possible power outages.
Hydro-Quebec said its crews will be monitoring the storm. In a tweet, it shared a link with tips to prepare people in case of a power outage.
The high for Thursday will be -1 C, which will remain the same into the evening.
FRIDAY
The snow will transition to rain by Friday morning, with several regions getting "significant" rainfall amounts, Environment Canada said. There's also a risk of freezing rain during the transition from snow to rain on Friday.
In Quebec City, Environment Canada is warning about possible snow squalls late in the day.
In Montreal, it will be windy with a forecasted high of 6 C, with the rain expected to continue until the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to plummet by the evening, turning the rain back into snow, with a chance of isolated pockets of freezing rain during the transition.
Strong winds gusting close to 70 km/h will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.
"Plan your travel and allow extra time to get to your destination this holiday weekend as hazardous driving conditions are expected," Environment Canada said in the weather bulletin.
SATURDAY
By Saturday, snow squalls are possible over parts of southern Quebec as colder air sweeps over the Great Lakes.
Flurries are in the forecast with a high of -4 C under windy conditions. There's a 40 per cent chance of flurries into the evening, with a low of -7 C.
The high for Christmas Day is -4 C under cloudy skies.
Strong winds and blowing snow will continue through the Christmas weekend.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Biden tells a thankful Zelenskyy that Ukrainians 'inspire the world' as leaders begin historic meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embarked Wednesday on a dramatic visit to the United States -- his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago -- to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance.
Remembering the lives lost in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, reported losses in office, records show
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
'It's unimaginable': Ont. family mourning death of student at Dalhousie says they didn't know of meningitis case
Speaking from his home in Kemptville, Ont., Mike Gaynor says his family is in turmoil, after his 18-year-old daughter, Maria, died of meningitis B last week.
Toronto
-
Remembering the lives lost in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
-
Police make 51 arrests, recover 215 stolen vehicles in investigation into organized GTA crime ring
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested 51 people and recovered more than 215 stolen vehicles, worth approximately $17 million, after a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
Atlantic
-
'Elated that it's over': Victim's family relieved after convicted killer Patrice Mailloux's parole revoked
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared in front of a panel in Quebec Wednesday for a parole hearing, months after breaking his parole conditions.
-
Storm risk includes outages and travel disruption Friday into Saturday
A major winter storm will impact much of eastern Canada Thursday into Saturday.
-
Outraged Acadian group urges leadership review of New Brunswick premier
The Acadian Society of New Brunswick released today a scathing open letter to Premier Blaine Higgs, accusing him of abdicating his responsibilities toward official bilingualism.
London
-
MRI machines coming to Ontario, but will there be staff to operate them?
The closed sign has been hung outside the Wingham and District Hospital’s Emergency Room, more than they’d like this past year.
-
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
-
Man wanted for sexual assault: LPS
London Police Service is hoping the public can help find a man wanted by the Human Trafficking Unit. According to police, a man met with a woman on Dec. 16 in the north end of the city and made arrangements to receive sexual services in exchange for money.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patients
Ontario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
-
Two people seriously injured on a snowmobile near Hanmer
Two people have been taken to Health Sciences North with serious injuries following a snowmobile crash north of Hanmer on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta plans to improve EMS response times by diverting non-emergency transports
The province says it has a plan to improve Alberta's beleaguered Emergency Medical Services system and provided a blueprint Wednesday morning.
-
Cookie the cockatoo up for adoption at Calgary Humane Society
The Calgary Humane Society is looking to find a home for a 22-year-old cockatoo named Cookie.
-
Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation sees increase in patient care in 2022
The year saw more than 1,900 animals of all shapes and sizes come through the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation's doors.
Kitchener
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide after victim dies
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
-
Suspect in Stratford shooting considered armed and dangerous: police
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Vancouver
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower Mainland
For a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.
-
YVR limits international arrivals to address delays, cancellations brought by winter storm
A limited number of international flights will be arriving in Vancouver over the next two days, as the city's airport works to recover from a major winter storm that halted operations Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
-
Frigid temperatures in Alberta prompt grid alert due to strain on electrical system
Alberta's frigid temperatures this week have prompted the province's electrical system operator to declare a grid alert.
-
'A good time': Puljujarvi ends scoring slump, aims to carry momentum into Dallas
It wasn't the prettiest goal but it counted. A bonus for Jesse Puljujarvi is that his dad was in the building to see it go in.
Windsor
-
Butter tart bandit bites downtown Windsor business, with break and enters on the rise
Vern Myslichuk says his downtown Windsor grocery store, La Vern’s Market, has been broken into four times in the year-and-a-half it’s been open.
-
SIU seeks witnesses to Kingsville crash involving driving fleeing OPP
A driver was seriously injured after allegedly crashing his vehicle on Highway 3 in Kingsville while trying to flee from police, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says.
-
Active investigation leads to one arrest in Ford City area
One person has been arrested after an active investigation in the Ford City area.
Regina
-
4 firefighters injured in Moose Jaw apartment fire
Four firefighters were injured while battling an early morning apartment fire in Moose Jaw on Wednesday.
-
Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 39-year-old man who was also an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead on Wednesday, the province said in a news release.
-
Regina man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 12, appealing ruling
A Regina man convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl is appealing his conviction and sentence.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
Driver’s car impounded, licence suspended immediately after passing driving test
A driver leaving an Ottawa DriveTest centre with a brand new licence didn't get very far before the licence was taken away.
-
Last day of Ottawa Christmas Market cancelled due to impending storm
The final day of the Ottawa Christmas Market has been cancelled due to the coming winter storm.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death downtown
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead in an alley downtown.
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatchewan to receive over $19 M in flood recovery from federal government
The Government of Canada has offered over $19 million in disaster recovery funding to Saskatchewan for flooding that took place in 2013.