Major SQ operation targets Hells Angels in the Monteregie

More than 140 Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers took part in a major operation targeting the Hells Angels in the Montérégie on Thursday evening.

According to the force, the operation involved a narcotics search that carried on into the night.

The search follows two other operations that took place on May 1 in Chambly and Marieville and on May 22 in Belœil, McMasterville, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Saint-Basile-le-Grand.

The provincial police force says the operation was conducted by the Montérégie division of the Escouade régionale mixte.

The outcome of the operation has not yet been made public.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2024.