MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Major SQ operation targets Hells Angels in the Monteregie

    A member of the Hells Angels arrives for a national gathering in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, Que., Friday, August 10, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A member of the Hells Angels arrives for a national gathering in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, Que., Friday, August 10, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    More than 140 Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers took part in a major operation targeting the Hells Angels in the Montérégie on Thursday evening.

    According to the force, the operation involved a narcotics search that carried on into the night.

    The search follows two other operations that took place on May 1 in Chambly and Marieville and on May 22 in Belœil, McMasterville, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Saint-Basile-le-Grand.

    The provincial police force says the operation was conducted by the Montérégie division of the Escouade régionale mixte.

    The outcome of the operation has not yet been made public.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says

    Now that the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial has made the historic decision to convict him, the judge overseeing the case will soon face a monumental choice: whether to sentence the 2024 Republican presidential candidate to time behind bars.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News