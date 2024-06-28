'Major injuries' after serious collision on Laval roadway: police

Police say they are investigating after a serious collision on Montreal's North Shore caused "major injuries" Friday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 2 p.m. in Laval's Auteuil neighbourhood.

According to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara, a 53-foot truck was heading south on Route 335 near Saint-Saëns Boulevard and crashed into another vehicle that was heading north.

That collision caused at least two other vehicles to crash into each other. Two of the vehicles involved caught on fire, Beshara said.

Police said some of the victims were sent to hospital.

Route 335 is closed in both directions near Saint-Saëns Boulevard as police investigate.

More to come.