Major drug trafficking network being dismantled in Montreal: police

Montreal police (SPVM) says it is working Wednesday morning to dismantle a "major amphetamine trafficking and production network."

The force notes 20 searches are currently underway in the Greater Montreal area, as well as several other regions of Quebec.

The searches are part of a large-scale investigation that started last September by the Montreal police organized crime division's anti-gang team.

"Amphetamines are synthetic drugs that are particularly popular with youths," the force states. "They can be found in capsule, powder or tablet form, in various colours and shapes. They can cause serious health risks."

A total of 280 police officers are involved in the operation.

Montreal police says it plans to provide an assessment of the raids sometime Wednesday afternoon.