MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Highway 15 collision leaves 1 man dead north of Montreal

    A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson) A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
    An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal. according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    The incident happened at 5:15 a.m. Thursday on the northbound Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, which links Laval to Boisbriand.

    "The driver came out to change a tire," said Elizabeth Marquis-Guy, a spokesperson with the SQ. "A pick-up truck hit him before leaving the scene."

    The victim is a man in his 30s.

    Officers are currently working to locate the driver of the truck that hit the victim.

    Two of the three northbound lanes on the bridge remain closed to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

