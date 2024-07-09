MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Major collision on Highway 20 east of Levis

    A major collision involving three vehicles occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 20, near Lévis. Photo taken on July 22, 2020. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press) A major collision involving three vehicles occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 20, near Lévis. Photo taken on July 22, 2020. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A major collision involving three vehicles took place around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 20 near Lévis, resulting in one serious injury.

    According to initial information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), while traffic was slowing down on eastbound Highway 20, the driver of a 53-foot truck was unable to stop in time, and collided with an immobilized light truck.

    The light truck then collided with a pickup truck, according to the SQ.

    The truck driver became trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated from it before being taken to hospital in critical condition. It is currently unclear if he will survive, said police.

    The other two drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News