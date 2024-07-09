Major collision on Highway 20 east of Levis

A major collision involving three vehicles took place around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 20 near Lévis, resulting in one serious injury.

According to initial information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), while traffic was slowing down on eastbound Highway 20, the driver of a 53-foot truck was unable to stop in time, and collided with an immobilized light truck.

The light truck then collided with a pickup truck, according to the SQ.

The truck driver became trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated from it before being taken to hospital in critical condition. It is currently unclear if he will survive, said police.

The other two drivers involved suffered minor injuries.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2024.