Maison Simons will no longer be run by a member of the Simons family
Maison Simons will no longer be run by a member of the Simons family. Peter Simons, a fifth generation family member, is stepping down from the reins of the retailer, but will retain a role within the company.
Bernard Leblanc will be the new president and CEO. Prior to his appointment, Leblanc was executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Simons will serve as chief merchant and will continue to serve on the family and advisory councils. In this capacity, Simons will oversee the evolution of the Simons Home offering and influence purchasing decisions.
"This is the right time to make this change of guard at the helm of the family business," said Simons in a statement Tuesday. He noted that the 15-store company has "successfully made the digital shift" and is "in excellent financial condition."
"Maison Simons has all the attributes and talent required to continue to grow and execute its strategic vision," he said.
Peter and Richard Simons remain the controlling shareholders of the company, which was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2022.
