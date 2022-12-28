Luna, Charlie, Milo: The most popular pet names in Montreal for 2022
From the classics to the downright kooky, the possibilities are endless when it comes to naming your pet.
In fact, there's even a Twitter account dedicated to animals with unconventional names (highlights include Madame Freeloader, McGriddle and Krabby Patty With No Pickles).
But for Montrealers, a handful of tried-and-true pet names came out on top in 2022.
According to pet sitting and dog walking network Rover, the top Montreal dog names last year included Luna, Charlie, Bella, Milo and Coco.
The top cat names were similar, including Leo, Luna, Charlie, Milo and Bella.
Some names, while not necessarily the most common, increased in popularity over the last year.
In Montreal, the following dog names trended upward the fastest:
- Abby (+680 per cent)
- Henri (+680 per cent)
- Mila (+680 per cent)
- Ozzy (+680 per cent)
- Théo (+680 per cent)
For feline friends, these names grew in popularity:
- Milo (+961 per cent)
- Kiwi (+561 per cent)
- Nala (+561 per cent)
- Nina (+361per cent)
- Bella (+311 per cent)
PUPS AND POP CULTURE
Across the country, the increased traction of certain pet names can often be linked to pop culture phenomena.
For example, season four of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things was followed by an uptick in pets named after characters in the show.
Across Canada, the name Murray shot up by 178 per cent, while Will and Eleven increased by 107 per cent. Meanwhile, the name Vecna appeared on the map for the first time in 2022.
In addition, cat names were fiercely influenced by reality series Rupaul's Drag Race, with the names Trinity (277 per cent) Jinx (267 per cent) and Bosco (177 per cent) trending up, with the names Shea, Alyssa and Kennedy making their first appearance on the list.
Other influences include the K-Pop sensation BTS (Jin at 57 per cent), Top Gun (Rooster at 182 per cent) and good old fashioned cannabis (Cheec at 177 per cent).
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada 'monitoring' as other countries implement COVID-19 testing policies for travellers from China
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Bedard shines as Canada stomps Germany at world junior hockey championship
Connor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
Large cougar caught on camera prowling small island off Nanaimo, B.C.
This time of year, doorbell cameras are traditionally capturing video of postal workers and possibly a family member slipping on ice, but on a small island off Nanaimo, B.C., the lens is focusing in on a very large feline.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
-
'I will make sure people stay here forever,' Sunwing rep says to Ontario family stuck in Cancun
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico “forever.”
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
London
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identified
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 16-year-old Lola May Fentie, the second victim of a fatal rollover crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.
-
‘Trying to rebuild now’: Family loses all possessions in Thorndale fire
Dave Sharpe, a single father of a family of four, can't believe his family’s bad luck — the home he just moved into earlier this month went up in flames on Tuesday evening. The cause of the blaze is unknown, but damage estimates are currently pegged at $500,000.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
-
Pharmacists in Ontario will soon be able to prescribe medications for more than a dozen common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Calgary
-
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
-
Family of fallen Calgary police officer troubled by OPP constable’s death
The shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable just outside of Hagersville is hitting close to home for the family of a fallen Calgary police officer.
-
U.K. man visiting family in Calgary ends up in ICU on Christmas Day
It was supposed to be David Verlander’s first time visiting Canada, and his first time in 10 years seeing family for Christmas.
Kitchener
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
ER expansion plans in the works at Guelph General but 'stopgap' trailer will remain for a few more years
For the past two years, a trailer outside Guelph General Hospital has been the first point of contact for many emergency department patients.
Vancouver
-
Canadian Army reservists gather in Chilliwack for annual disaster response training
Hundreds of reservists with the Canadian Armed Forces have gathered in Chilliwack, B.C., for their annual disaster training.
-
British Colombians unhappy with the province's justice system, poll finds
Fewer than one in five British Columbians give the province's justice system high grades, according to a new survey.
-
Flood watches lifted in B.C., but Environment Canada forecasts more rain
No weather warnings were posted across British Columbia Wednesday for the first time in weeks, and flood watches on the South Coast have been lifted – but Environment Canada says more heavy rain is on the way.
Edmonton
-
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
-
'No flight for you here': St. Albert man describes Sunwing flight chaos in Cancun
It was a much-needed vacation for St. Albert's Bryan Watson and his family, but it didn't turn out as planned.
-
Edmonton mom says family has saved $25K since going car-free
An Edmonton woman says her family has saved $25,000 since selling both of their vehicles and switching to bikes.
Windsor
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Tenants at 1616 Ouellette celebrate Christmas without running water
For nearly one week, some tenants at 1616 Ouellette Avenue, such as 60-year-old Stephen Warren, have been picking up snow from outside the building, filling it in pots and waiting for it to melt — just to flush their toilets. According to Warren, water has not been working at the building since Christmas Eve and heat has been intermittent.
-
Federal minister in Windsor Thursday to announce 'support'
CTV News Windsor has learned Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino will be at Windsor City Hall on Dec. 29. Mendicino will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Windsor-West MP Brian Masse.
Regina
-
Freezing rain wreaks havoc on Sask. highways
A system bringing freezing rain closed numerous highways and impacted travel across the province Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
-
City of Regina providing free bus rides on New Year's Eve
SGI and the City of Regina are encouraging residents to take advantage of Regina Transit's free bus service on New Year’s Eve.
-
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
Ottawa
-
Baggage backlog continues at Ottawa Airport
Some travellers arriving in Ottawa are still waiting to be reunited with their luggage, as airlines deal with cancelled flights and luggage delays over the holidays.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Ongoing snowfall triggers city-wide snow clearing in Saskatoon
Saskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon towing company 'double' booked during snowstorm
The city is expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow by the end of Wednesday; coupled with what the city already received on Christmas, it’s creating trouble for drivers in the city.
-
Saskatoon police Taser woman after she threatens self-harm
Saskatoon police officers shot a 50-year-old woman with a Taser on Tuesday evening after she threatened to harm herself with a knife and wouldn’t put it down, according to a news release.