Loto-Quebec ticket sales to resume at some retailers on May 4
Published Saturday, May 2, 2020 7:44PM EDT
Sales of Loto-Quebec tickets will resume sales terminals and some retailers on May 4.
On Saturday, the company announced that sales will resume at retailers that have an outdoor entrance but sales at kiosks and other shopping centre retailers will stay suspended indefinitely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement the Crown Corporation asked its customers to follow public health authorities hygiene and physical distancing recommendations.
