Longueuil will clear 60 kms of snow from its bike paths this winter

To encourage cycling all year round, the City of Longueuil will clear snow from 60 kilometres of its bike paths this winter.

The goal is to de-snow 116.5 kilometres of paths by 2025 -- over half of the city's cycling network.

"Our objective is to encourage the practice of cycling and to help cyclists to better plan their journeys," said Longueuil councillor Marjolaine Mercier in a press release. "Cycling in winter isn't just for sports enthusiasts."

Last winter, the city succeeded in clearing 27.5 km of snow. An additional 32 km will be removed this year.

This season, the following routes will be plowed:

Jacques-Cartier Bridge to Carignan Street

Roland-Therrien Boulevard

Jacques-Cartier Boulevard

Edna-Maricourt footbridge (above Route 112-116)

Longueuil will clear 60 km of snow from its bike lanes this year. (City of Longueuil)

The city is advising cyclists to take extra precautions when pedalling in the winter months, even when snow is cleared.

"Equipping yourself with studded or knobby winter tires is a good practice to adapt to our northern climate," the press release continues.

An interactive map of Longueuil bike lanes can be accessed here.