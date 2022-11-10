Longueuil will clear 60 kms of snow from its bike paths this winter
To encourage cycling all year round, the City of Longueuil will clear snow from 60 kilometres of its bike paths this winter.
The goal is to de-snow 116.5 kilometres of paths by 2025 -- over half of the city's cycling network.
"Our objective is to encourage the practice of cycling and to help cyclists to better plan their journeys," said Longueuil councillor Marjolaine Mercier in a press release. "Cycling in winter isn't just for sports enthusiasts."
Last winter, the city succeeded in clearing 27.5 km of snow. An additional 32 km will be removed this year.
This season, the following routes will be plowed:
- Jacques-Cartier Bridge to Carignan Street
- Roland-Therrien Boulevard
- Jacques-Cartier Boulevard
- Edna-Maricourt footbridge (above Route 112-116)
Longueuil will clear 60 km of snow from its bike lanes this year. (City of Longueuil)
The city is advising cyclists to take extra precautions when pedalling in the winter months, even when snow is cleared.
"Equipping yourself with studded or knobby winter tires is a good practice to adapt to our northern climate," the press release continues.
An interactive map of Longueuil bike lanes can be accessed here.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal health officials urge people in Canada to wear face masks indoors
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Canadian health-care system struggling amid 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV
Experts say a 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases has crippled most emergency departments across the country, as health-care workers are stretched thin.
King Charles III unveils first posthumous statue of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III has unveiled the first statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II since her death in September. The new sculpture in the English city of York was revealed on Wednesday outside York Minster.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
Archeologists make ground-breaking discovery of what may be the tunnel leading to Cleopatra's tomb
An Egyptian-Dominican archeological research mission may have uncovered a tunnel to Cleopatra’s tomb in Egypt.
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. Here are the key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Unions say turnover rate high for new airport security officers as busy holiday season looms
Unions representing airport security screeners say turnover for new employees is high despite efforts to hire more workers, with as few as one in three recent hires still on the job in some regions.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver shocked after being told stolen vehicle won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
-
Ukrainian newcomers face challenges as some landlords demand months of advance rent
Galyna Durysvt spent months looking for a rental apartment in the Greater Toronto Area after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in deadly downtown Toronto shooting identified by police
A man wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly Toronto shooting last month has been identified by police.
Atlantic
-
'Battlefield conditions': Halifax emergency department overcrowded, hospital sites overcapacity
Senior citizen Gary MacLeod says his most recent waits in the emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre were like being on a “battlefield.”
-
'Cross our fingers': Rainy weekend weather concerning for people still repairing from Fiona
Just the mention of any kind of tropical weather conditions is enough to get the attention of people still rebuilding and repairing after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Cape Breton child-care centre says thieves stole thousands of dollars of heating oil
It was a chilly start to the day on Tuesday for workers at the Health Park Early Learning Centre in Sydney, N.S., after someone drained their oil tank.
London
-
Crash causes Highway 403 road closures near Woodstock
Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed following a crash. At the scene, a transport truck could be seen flipped in the ditch while emergency crews worked to get the vehicle upright.
-
Suspicious package investigation closes Sarnia street
A suspicious package investigation has closed a portion of Confederation Street in Sarnia. According to police, Confederation Street is closed between Trudeau Drive and Murphy Road.
-
The gloves were on in the 'Fight to End' charity boxing event
They were putting on the glam, and lacing up the gloves Wednesday night in a bid to fight homelessness. About one thousand people were on hand for the second annual The Fight to End at RBC Place in London, Ont. The charity boxing event raised money for Joan’s Place, a future home in downtown London for young mothers experiencing homelessness.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
-
Ontario driver shocked after being told stolen vehicle won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
Calgary
-
Calgary Mayor Gondek, council get failing grades in first-year report card: poll
A new poll released Thursday suggests support for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary city council is sliding.
-
Body found in burning vehicle outside Calgary
A body was found inside a burning car east of Calgary Tuesday morning and an autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Nearly 1,100 people in hospital
Alberta reported 46 new deaths in its weekly COVID-19 data update on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
Crash causes Highway 403 road closures near Woodstock
Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed following a crash. At the scene, a transport truck could be seen flipped in the ditch while emergency crews worked to get the vehicle upright.
-
Armed teens who allegedly demanded customers buy things for them in Kitchener store arrested
Waterloo regional police say they have arrested three teens who allegedly attempted to force customers of a Kitchener store to buy things for them at gunpoint.
Vancouver
-
Improvements coming to Langley stretch of B.C.'s Highway 1
British Columbia's transportation minister is set to make an announcement about improvements to Highway 1 through the Township of Langley.
-
Thieves target Tsawwassen golf course ahead of Christmas fundraising event
The Grinch came early this year at the Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course, where a theft has left the community feeling incredibly disheartened.
-
Man suspected of making 'inappropriate comments and gestures' in Burnaby park
Mounties in Burnaby have released a sketch of a man they suspect of making "inappropriate comments and gestures" to women in a local park, and they say they're looking for additional victims.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith's lobbying record holds clues to her governing agenda, observers say
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised to focus on the concerns of everyday people after winning a seat in the legislature Tuesday, but observers say other clues to her agenda can be found in her record as a lobbyist for one of the province's most powerful business groups.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold again today, turning warmer for the weekend
It's another morning in the -20s across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Nearly 1,100 people in hospital
Alberta reported 46 new deaths in its weekly COVID-19 data update on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Charges laid after fatal crash in August
Chatham-Kent police have laid charges following a fatal crash in the municipality in August. Emergency crews responded to the serious crash on Queens Line near the 401 between a cement truck and SUV around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 16,
-
UWindsor Lancers mourn loss of former hockey head coach Dr. Cecil Eaves
The University of Windsor Lancer community is mourning the loss of a former head coach of the men’s hockey team and long time professor in the Faculty of Human Kinetics.
-
Above average temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex
Periods of rain are expected as we move into the weekend but Thursday is still looking sunny. A warm high of 19 expected on Thursday doubles the average temperature for this time of year.
Regina
-
Province unveils cold weather strategy following 2 cold weather deaths in Saskatoon, Prince Albert
Days after two people died of exposure in Saskatchewan, the province unveiled its cold weather strategy. The plan has received criticism for being too little, too late.
-
Sask. $135K lotto ticket flew out of truck window
A Saskatchewan couple nearly lost their winning lotto ticket to the wind.
-
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
-
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
-
Federal health officials urge people in Canada to wear face masks indoors
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Judge to decide if accused in Saskatoon nightclub death will be granted bail
A provincial court judge will decide whether to release Paige Theriault-Fisher on bail on Thursday.
-
Missing Sask. man found dead near abandoned vehicle
Saskatoon RCMP found the body of 60-year-old Jack Crouch with the help of a search plane on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Province unveils cold weather strategy following 2 cold weather deaths in Saskatoon, Prince Albert
Days after two people died of exposure in Saskatchewan, the province unveiled its cold weather strategy. The plan has received criticism for being too little, too late.