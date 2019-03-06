

CTV Montreal





Longueuil Police have released photos and video of a man who tried to steal an idling car outside of a daycare with three children inside.

The incident took place on February 25, police said, when a man left his black Honda Odyssey idling by the entrance while he ran in to pick up another child.

The man left his keys in the ignition and did not stop the car due to the cold, a SPAL spokesperson said.

Shortly afterwards, a man heading south on Coulonge St. noticed the running car, and hopped.

Police believe that he was unable to see the children inside - one 7-year-old and two 8-year-olds - because of tinted windows.

When the children started screaming, however, the suspect ditched the vehicle in a parking lot up the street.

He fled on foot with a backpack containing a laptop and tablet.

The suspect is a caucasian man, about 30-years-old, who was wearing a black kangaroo hoodie and a dark coat with grey or light blue jeans at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information can come forward and contact Longueuil Police anonymously at 450-463-7211.

Longueuil Police are also cautioning parents and drivers that it is illegal to leave a child under 7-years-old alone in a car, according to Article 380 of the Highway Safety Code.