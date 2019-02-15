Featured Video
Longueuil police seek help identifying and locating important witness
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating this man.
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 5:07PM EST
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the man who appears in this photo. They say he is an important witness.
Anyone who has information on the name of this individual or his place of residence is asked to contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.
