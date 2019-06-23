Featured Video
Longueuil police seek held finding missing 14-year-old boy
Alexy Demers Raymond was last seen Saturday in Brossard.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 2:44PM EDT
Longueuil police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday.
Alexy Demers Raymond was last seen late in the evening in Brossard. Police are concerned for his health and safety because he left without medication he must take daily.
Alexy is 5’7” (1.75 metres) and weighs 200 lbs. (91 kgs). He has brown hair and blue eyes and speaks French. Police say he can be aggressive and unpredictable.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweater, a grey vest, black Nike Supremes, and a green, red and blue Gucci belt.
Anyone who sees Alexy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
Latest Montreal News
- Here's what's happening in Montreal during Fete Nationale weekend
- Police investigate after 32-year-old man stabbed on Bishop Street
- Ontario mayor encourages Quebecers to join their police force in face of Bill 21
- Fete Nationale: What's open and what's closed
- Longueuil police seek held finding missing 14-year-old boy