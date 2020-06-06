Advertisement
Longueuil police searching for a missing woman in her 50s
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 2:30PM EDT
Longueuil Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Nathalie Trudeau, who was last seen Friday afternoon. SOURCE SPAL
MONTREAL -- Longueuil Police (SPAL) officers are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 51-year-old woman who may be in danger.
Longueuil resident Nathalie Trudeau was last seen Friday afternoon at her residence, and has not been heard from since.
Police fear for her safety and is asking anyone who sees Trudeau to contact Longueuil police or call 911.
Trudeau speaks French and is 5’5” with brown hair and blue eyes and weights around 115 pounds.