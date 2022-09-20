Longueuil police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself, masturbated in public park

Longueuil police (SPAL) on Montreal's South Shore are looking for a man suspected of committing lewd sexual acts and exposing himself to people in a public park.

"The suspect would have tried to attract the attention of victims on several occasions while masturbating or showing his genitals in the vicinity of the Parc de la Cité in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil," the SPAL said in a news release.

Police say the suspect travels by foot or bike and is easily recognizable.

ACTIONS INDÉCENTES: Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) demande l’aide du public afin d’identifier l’homme apparaissant sur les photos ci-dessous. Pour tout les détails: https://t.co/alloICBGZo pic.twitter.com/fTJHxWRRIJ — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) September 20, 2022

He had blond hair, but it is now dark and short, police say.

He is a white, French-speaking man around 5'10" and 185 pounds believed to be about 30-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Longueuil police anonymously at 450-463-7211.