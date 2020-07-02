Advertisement
Longueuil police investigating collision between city bus and car
A car and a city bus were involved in a collision in Brossard on Wednesday night / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are investigating a collision between a city bus and a car that took place in Brossard Wednesday night.
A car was travelling along Panama Ave. through the Taschereau Blvd. intersection when it was hit by a city bus belonging to the Reseau de transport de Longueuil around 11:30 p.m., police say.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, and two passengers, a woman in her 60s and a young child, were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries police say are not life-threatening.
The woman who was driving the bus, who is in her 30s, was also taken to hospital but to be treated for shock.
The scene was closed to traffic for a few hours during the night to be analyzed by investigators who will attempt to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.
Last week, the driver of a city bus belonging to the Societe de transport de Montreal was taken to hospital for serious lower-body injuries after running into a 53-foot truck.