MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are investigating a collision between a city bus and a car that took place in Brossard Wednesday night.

A car was travelling along Panama Ave. through the Taschereau Blvd. intersection when it was hit by a city bus belonging to the Reseau de transport de Longueuil around 11:30 p.m., police say.

Longueuil police are investigating the cause of an accident between a bus and a car, that collided head-on on Wednesday night at Taschereau Boulevard and Panama Avenue in Brossard. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/0O6MzzufnK — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) July 2, 2020

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, and two passengers, a woman in her 60s and a young child, were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries police say are not life-threatening.

The woman who was driving the bus, who is in her 30s, was also taken to hospital but to be treated for shock.

The scene was closed to traffic for a few hours during the night to be analyzed by investigators who will attempt to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.

Last week, the driver of a city bus belonging to the Societe de transport de Montreal was taken to hospital for serious lower-body injuries after running into a 53-foot truck.