

The Canadian Press





A crash in Longueuil left a man in critical condition on Friday morning.

At 2:30 a.m. the victim, a male in his mid-30s, was driving on Marie-Victorin Blvd. towards Boucherville when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve near the Highway 20 viaduct.

The vehicle struck a lamp post and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

According to Longueuil police the car rolled over several times.

Investigators are working to determine if impairment and speed played a role in the crash.