Longueuil car crash leaves man in critical condition
A man in his mid-30s is in critical condition following a car crash in Longueuil on the morning of Fri., Sept. 13, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 8:24AM EDT
A crash in Longueuil left a man in critical condition on Friday morning.
At 2:30 a.m. the victim, a male in his mid-30s, was driving on Marie-Victorin Blvd. towards Boucherville when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve near the Highway 20 viaduct.
The vehicle struck a lamp post and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
According to Longueuil police the car rolled over several times.
Investigators are working to determine if impairment and speed played a role in the crash.