MONTREAL -- After 39 years as mayor of the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Edgar Rouleau will not be seeking another term.

Rouleau said he made the decision for personal reasons and that he is happy with the direction the city is going.

"39 years is a lot of years, and I've enjoyed every minute of it," he said. "My wife allowed me 39 years, so I think I'll spend more time with her at home. This is the only reason."