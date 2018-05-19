

CTV Montreal





The long weekend - marked in Quebec by Fete des Patriotes - usually marks the beginning of the gardening season in southwestern Quebec.

Nurseries and greenhouses will be swarmed this weekend by budding horticulturists coveting early-season flowers and vegetables.

Sylvie Régimbal, owner of the Regimbal Nursery in Boucherville, is expecting one of the year's busiest weekends, unless inclement weather changes those plans.

Régimbal said she'd make use her full staff through Monday in order to meet the needs of the nursery's clientele.

However, aspring green-thumbs should be aware that there is still an overnight risk of frost, and some plants may suffer as a result.

The more resilient plants will likely survive, but those that are more fragile could be killed off before taking root - caution and research, Régimbal said, is necessary.