MONTREAL -- The good cheer of the first day of Quebec's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign was marred for many Montreal seniors by the long lines to get their shots.

At the Olympic Stadium, hundreds of elderly people – many using walkers and wheelchairs pushed by a loved one – lined up inside the stadium before they could enter the first door leading to the vaccination clinic. Others grabbed blue plastic chairs and dragged them behind them, or used them as a makeshift walker to lean on.

The lineup was mainly comprised of people over the age of 85, as they have been able to book appointments since last week. As of Monday, anyone in Montreal and Laval over the age of 70 is able to book an appointment.

Many of those present were discouraged, with some expressing anger.

“It's a disaster,” said 75-year-old Jean-Yves Plourde, after receiving his shot.

Plourde said his appointment was for 11:45 a.m. but didn't receive his vaccine until 1:20 p.m.

“For the elderly, it seems that this isn't a nice way to act,” he said. “It's poorly organized.”

After the entrance post where appointments were verified, lines continued, often with people in close quarters to each other. One lady reached for the wall to steady herself. Folding chairs had been installed along the queue and motorized shuttles brought some people to get their vaccine.

Once inside, those in line had their identity verified as well as their eligibility to receive a vaccine. As of noon on Monday, there were 36 vaccination stations at the stadium where Montrealers could receive their shots at the same time.

Julie Provencher, the director of youth programs and public health activities for the regional health authority, said the stadium has the capacity to vaccinate 3,000 people per day.

She acknowledged some of the hiccups, saying that adjustments will be made in the coming days, such as providing wheelchairs. She also recommended that those with appointments not show up too early in order to avoid the long lines.

Some people said they were more relieved to get the vaccine than irritated by the line.

“It went well. The only disappointment was the wait,” said 85-year-old Louise Quesnel.

Eligibile Quebecers can make an appointment to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine online or by calling 1-877-644-4545.