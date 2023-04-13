Lockdown lifted at Lachine Hospital after threat reported nearby

Montreal's Lachine Hospital turned the public away for part of the afternoon Thursday after a report of a man with a gun near the building sent the hospital into lockdown.

Around 3:40 p.m., a statement from the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), which oversees the hospital, said the lockdown and a Code Silver issued for the Lachine Hospital, as well as the CHSLD Camille Lefebvre long-term care centre, was lifted.

Earlier in the afternoon, Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told CTV News that officers were searching the area, including inside the hospital, after a 911 caller reported seeing a man with a possible gun near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Provost Street. The scene is just a block away from the hospital.

After more than an hour of searching the area, Brabant said police had not found any threat but officers were continuing to canvas the area to be sure.

"[The 911 caller] couldn't tell if it was a real one or if it was a toy. But like I said, we don't take anything for granted at this point," he said.

"We're taking that call really seriously. But at this point there was nothing that was found, no one was found with a firearm and no one was found injured."

The MUHC had also earlier posted a tweet telling the public to avoid coming to the hospital due to "an emergency situation."

It is not yet clear if police have cleared the scene outside the hospital.

This is a developing story that will be updated.