Light snow and freezing drizzle forecasted throughout southern Quebec Thursday
Freezing rain gave way to light snow overnight Thursday in parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal.
A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the following regions:
- Montreal area - Laval
- Gatineau
- Lachute - Saint-Jérôme
- Richelieu Valley
- Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau
- Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon
In Montreal, temperatures Thursday are expected to reach a high of 0 degrees C and a low of -3.
Periods of light snow mixed with freezing drizzle are forecasted throughout the day.
Environment Canada is cautioning those affected to avoid non-essential travel as ice builds up on roads, highways, walkways and parking lots.
"An additional thin layer of local ice accretion is possible today," reads a notice from the agency.
POWER OUTAGES
Although the freezing rain warning has been lifted in Montérégie, the region saw numerous power outages Thursday morning.
At 6:00 a.m., Hydro-Quebec reported 126 outages throughout the province, including 114 in Montérégie, where 27,700 customers were without power.
The same was true for over 1,350 others in the Eastern Townships.
With files from The Canadian Press.
