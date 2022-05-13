Light roadwork plans in and around Montreal will result in closures

In a relatively light week of road construction work, there will be closures in the St. Pierre and Highway 13-520 interchanges and on the Highway 40 service roads in Pointe-Claire.

Those planning trips are best to avoid those areas.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 west / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.

On Highway 20 East, one of three lanes between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.

HIGHWAY 13 / HIGHWAY 520 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 520 East ramp to Highway 13 North towards Laval.

Note: the Highway 13 South ramps to Highway 520 East and from Highway 520 East to Highway 13 South, which have been closed since mid-April, will reopen to traffic as of Monday, 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 40 SERVICE ROADS

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (St. Laurent borough) and Dorval, the Highway 40 westbound service road between the Hymus Blvd. exit and the Saint-Régis Blvd. entrance.

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, the Highway 40 eastbound service road between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit and the Doyon Ave. entrance.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Saturday and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On the bridge towards Montreal, the left of three lanes.

Note: two lanes will be open in addition to the reserved lane (traffic allowed).

On Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

At the end of the bridge towards Montreal, at the Highway 10, Montreal, Nuns' Island exit (58), the Nuns' Island spur.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Candiac, one of two lanes will be closed on Highway 15 in both directions at the Montcalm Blvd. overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

Montcalm Blvd. northbound will be closed at the highway for concrete work.

REMINDER

In Brossard, in the Highway 10-30 interchange, the Highway 10 East service road will be closed until the end of May.

The Highway 10 ramps to Highway 30 east (towards Sorel-Tracy) and from Highway 30 west to Highway 10 East (towards Sherbrooke) are closed.

The upstream lane on the Victoria Bridge will be closed (on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge side) until September. Traffic on the single lane every day of the week will follow this schedule: Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

In Brossard, one of three lanes will be closed on Marie-Victorin Blvd. West at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge until June 6.

In Rosemère, one lane will be open in each direction on Route-117 at du Parc and Bourbonnière streets until June 17.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.