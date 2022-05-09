Liberals will run lawyer and former TMR mayoral candidate Michelle Setlakwe for Mont-Royal-Outremont

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade unveiled the party's candidate for Mont-Royal-Outremont on Monday after the longtime MNA Pierre Arcand said he would not seek reelection.

Lawyer and one-time Town of Mont-Royal mayoral candidate Michelle Setlakwe will run in the riding considered a Liberal stronghold.

Setlakwe is of Quebecois and Armenian descent and grew up in Thetford Mines.

She studied law at the University de Montreal (UdeM), and moved to TMR in 2000 with her husband, Michael Fortier, a former cabinet minister under Stephen Harper's Conservative government.

Setlakwe lost her 2021 bid for TMR mayor to Peter J. Malouf after serving as a city councillor.

When announced, she voiced her opposition to the CAQ French-language law (Bill 96) and the ban on religious symbols for people in places of authority (Bill 21).

She was educated in both languages.

The riding has been a Liberal stronghold having stayed solidly red since the 1970s.