Liberals table another bill to lower blood alcohol limit for Quebec drivers to 0.05

On the anniversary of their daughter's death, a West Island couple is welcoming a renewed push at the national assembly to lower the blood-alcohol limit in Quebec.

Elizabeth Rivera and Antoine Bittar lost their daughter Jessica to a collision caused by an impaired driver seven years ago. Now they're doing everything they can to reduce the number of these kinds of crashes in the future.

On Tuesday, Quebec Liberal Party transport critic Monsef Derraji ramped up pressure on the CAQ government by tabling a new bill that would impose administrative penalties, such as fines and suspended licences, on drivers as soon as their blood alcohol level reaches 0.05.

Currently in Canada, a blood alcohol level of 0.08 is considered a criminal offence – but all Canadian provinces except Quebec impose penalties at 0.05.



The tightened measure is supported by Quebec's public health institute, CAA Quebec and the Quebec coroner's office.

"Drunk driving shatters lives and sows death, sadness and tragedy in its wake. When it comes to safety, saving lives means doing what's necessary, not just what's popular. With the studies, recommendations and cries from the hearts of bereaved families, the CAQ cannot turn a deaf ear and, consequently, make Quebec look like a failure when it comes to road safety," said Derraji in a statement.

The proposed legislation comes after a motion tabled last month was defeated, with all CAQ MNAs voting against it.

Rivera and Bittar had previously visited Quebec City to testify before a committee on a new road safety law. It was ultimately passed without the measure to lower the blood alcohol limit. The couple say this type of measure would honour the memory of their 26-year-old daughter and make Quebec roads safer.



Jessica Sarli-Rivera was killed by a drunk driver in 2017. (Courtesy: Rivera family)



"It's not easy. It doesn't get easy. What hurts is that people don't understand and the government doesn't understand," said Rivera.

The CAQ said it passed the road safety bill without the measure because the party believes it would make people living in the regions less likely to go out to bars and restaurants.