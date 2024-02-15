CAQ votes against lowering Quebec's blood-alcohol limit to 0.05

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has voted against lowering the province's blood-alcohol limit to 0.05.

The motion, spearheaded by Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) House Leader Monsef Derraji, was defeated on Thursday with 31 votes to 67.

Derraji had said he wants Quebec to follow the lead of other provinces and impose administrative sanctions on drivers as soon as their blood alcohol level reaches 0.05.

He argued, among other things, that this is a public health recommendation.

In Canada, a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 is considered a criminal offence.

However, all Canadian provinces except Quebec have imposed administrative penalties as soon as 0.05.

"In British Columbia, for example, this measure has led to a 52 per cent drop in fatal accidents," said Derraji.

During Wednesday's debate on the motion, Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault declared that Quebec was already "very strict, overall," and listed all the road safety measures adopted since 1996.

In response, Derraji deplored the government's lack of "courage."

Québec Solidaire (QS) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) voted in favour of the Liberal's motion.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 15, 2024.