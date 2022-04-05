Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
When the Liberals first proposed their amendment to the new language bill back in February, even the CAQ minister in charge of the file, Simon Jolin-Barrette, seemed surprised.
The CAQ had planned to exempt anglophones from taking three core CEGEP courses in French, but Hélène David, the Official Opposition Critic for Higher Education, suggested the law go further.
The Liberals said all students should have that requirement and all parties voted for that, with Liberal MNA David Birnbaum saying the party was proud of it.
But now, a major about-face.
"We made a mea culpa to the community. The result of the amendment far exceeds what we were expecting at the time," said Liberal MNA Andre Fortin.
Leader Dominique Anglade says her party should have consulted the CEGEPs and she realizes it would come at a major cost to English students.
"We don’t want to have people that fail. We don’t want to have students that fail," she said Tuesday in Quebec City.
ANGLADE: 'ALL THE CONSULTATIONS DID NOT HAPPEN'
In an interview with CTV News, the Liberal leader said it had proposed the French-course requirement back when "there was no bill originally on the table" and that it was done in "good faith.
"Leadership is about listening to people and realizing that this is not going to be applicable, and seeing it, and now we're sending the ball in the court of the CAQ so they can actually make the amendment that is required," Anglade said.
When asked by CTV, Anglade did not admit her party made a mistake, only saying that "we have to recognize that all the consultations did not happen."
"When you realize that something is not applicable, not only do you say it, but you bring up proposals to make the changes and that's what we've been saying and that's the message that we send to the CAQ."
The federation of CEGEPs said it was shocked when it first heard the Liberals propose their amendment.
Bernard Tremblay, director-general of the Federation of CEGEPs, said they knew the amendment was going to be problematic.
"There’s another level of French that is needed if you want to enter a course of higher education in, let's say, anatomy, or physics, or mathematics."
Now, the Liberals are asking the CAQ to reverse course and drop the amendment.
PREMIER TO LOOK INTO REQUEST
Asked about the request on Tuesday, the premier told reporters that his government will look into it.
"We have to discuss with the two other parties also what do we think about that," Premier François Legault said.
But already the Parti Québécois and Québec solidaire said the amendment should stand.
"That's a circus. It's unbelievable that the Liberals ask ourselves to protect [them] from themselves," said PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé.
"Who brought those amendments to the table? The Liberals. Who wants to backtrack? The Liberals."
But for some, the damage is already done.
"Too little too late," said Colin Standish, the Eastern Townships language activist who founded the Task Force on Linguistic Policy last year.
"This is an egregious amendment that they actually proposed."
Standish is considering forming a new party because he’s unhappy with the Quebec Liberals.
"Policy change day-to-day with the PLQ. I don’t know where they’ll be tomorrow on [Bill] 96 and I don’t think they know either," he said.
It’s all shaping up to be a key issue for the English community heading into the fall election.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during early pregnancy not associated with risk of birth defects: study
A new study looking at ultrasounds from more than 3,000 women has found that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant was not associated with any increase in the risk of physical birth defects — a potentially reassuring sign for vaccine hesitant parents-to-be.
Canada looking closely at Arctic as part of defence spending increase: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hinting that new investments are coming for Canada's Arctic as tensions with Russia, and Moscow's unpredictability, incite new fears of a potential attack from the north.
World-renowned Toronto cancer hospital receives $50 million donation
A Toronto cancer hospital has received a $50 million donation to support research into the disease.
More Canadians putting home buying plans on hold: Scotiabank
A growing number of Canadians are putting plans to buy a home on hold, according to a new poll from Scotiabank.
Toronto
-
Ontario's health minister tells province to 'stay calm' as COVID-19 spreads
Ontario’s health minister is telling people in the province to “stay calm” as hospitalizations across Ontario jumped nearly 40 per cent in seven days.
-
Ontario farm with angry emu goes viral on TikTok with nearly 5M followers
The Useless Farm has nearly 5 million followers and over 120 million likes on TikTok, largely due to an angry emu named Karen.
-
New rules coming for financial advisors in Ontario. This is what they'll mean for you
Anyone in Ontario can call themselves a financial planner or financial advisor, but now under new rules those titles will come with added protections for consumers.
Atlantic
-
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported Tuesday
New Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
-
N.B. top doctor still not considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
London
-
'I am afraid for my life': safety concerns around Carepoint supervised consumption site
A first-year Western University student has some major concerns regarding security around the entrance to his apartment building on Dundas Street.
-
Trial in death of Dereck Szaflarski continues in London, Ont. court
A London, Ont. jury has watched surveillance video of the final minutes in the life of a well-known fitness instructor after he was stabbed to death downtown.
-
Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
A Wellesley road was shut down Tuesday after a vehicle collided with a horse and buggy. Police confirm a woman and two children were taken to hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Search is on to find miners with Parkinson's disease who were exposed to McIntyre Powder
A cross-Canada awareness campaign has been launched by the United Steelworkers to help find former miners who got Parkinson’s disease due to McIntyre Powder.
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
-
Ontario's health minister tells province to 'stay calm' as COVID-19 spreads
Ontario’s health minister is telling people in the province to “stay calm” as hospitalizations across Ontario jumped nearly 40 per cent in seven days.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief announces 2 week pause on implementing 'thin blue line' patch removal
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld announced Tuesday a two week pause on implementing an order from the Calgary Police Commission for his officers to stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches on uniforms while on duty.
-
Students thriving in Alberta's first virtual designated special education program
Rundle Studio started in September 2021 by taking Grade 7 and 8 students that were on the waiting list at Rundle Academy.
-
Dream comes true for the Trafford cousins as they suit up for Cavalry FC
Ever since they were little kids, Charlie Trafford and his cousin Mason dreamed of playing on the same soccer team.
Kitchener
-
Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
A Wellesley road was shut down Tuesday after a vehicle collided with a horse and buggy. Police confirm a woman and two children were taken to hospital.
-
Hospitals dealing with burnout, staff shortages and high occupancy rates amid new COVID-19 wave
Health care workers have been stretched to the limit during the pandemic. Two years in, local hospitals are still feeling the strain as Ontario enters a new wave of COVID-19.
-
'State of crisis': WLU report says children with autism experience long wait times to access supports
A new Wilfrid Laurier University study found that the families of children diagnosed with autism are experiencing immense strain when trying to access supports.
Vancouver
-
-
COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations up again as B.C. nears end of daily reporting
The B.C. government announced another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, while preparing to transition away from its current system of daily data reporting.
-
B.C. lifting vaccine card rules this week, even as rise in cases expected
B.C. is sticking with its plan to lift COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, even though officials are expecting an increase in cases in the coming weeks.
Edmonton
-
'A symbol of my trauma': Leduc firefighter quits during council meeting amid abuse allegations
Another female firefighter in Leduc has handed her badge back – this time it happened literally and publicly – during an impassioned resignation in front of city councillors.
-
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
-
'Will not be effective': Edmonton grounds pesticide chopper, spreading mosquito worries
The move to a more natural approach to mosquito control in Edmonton not only divided council but also people in the streets Tuesday, with some worried about more bug bites this summer.
Windsor
-
'We want to bring a long weekend culture to Canada': Flair adding two new Canadian destinations flying from Windsor airport
The airline announced Tuesday direct YQG flights are being added to Halifax and Montreal.
-
Children with autism receives extra support with Entry to School program in Chatham
A new program being offered by the Children's Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent is helping young children with autism transition into school.
-
28-year-old driver facing multiple charges following fatal hit and run
A 28-year-old Windsor woman is facing multiple charges following a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist in the city’s west end.
Regina
-
Court hears opening remarks, first witnesses in Dillon Whitehawk first-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors are expected to call their first witness to the stand in a weeks-long murder trial of a man accused of two shooting deaths in late 2019.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
Powerful storm in Maple Creek calls for civil emergency
A civil emergency has been declared in the town of Maple Creek, where a powerful spring storm is underway.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
-
Pandemic pressures increase demand, decrease donations to charities
Pandemic pressures continue to push charity groups to their limits, as more Canadians rely on their services, all while facing a steady decrease in community donations.
-
Kingston, Ont. woman fighting for palliative care for father who is ineligible for OHIP
A Kingston, Ont. woman says her father, who came to Canada on a super visa, is unable to receive palliative care because he doesn't qualify for OHIP.
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainian refugees say they're 'lucky' to be safe in Saskatoon
A Saskatoon woman is thankful her parents were able to flee their city which is just 20 kilometres from Bucha — the site of the latest Russian attacks.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
64-year-old man killed in crash near Prince Albert involving stolen truck
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert,