Liberal Anna Gainey wins NDG-Westmount byelection
Unsurprisingly, Liberal Anna Gainey has won the by-election in the Montreal riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount.
The former party president thus becomes one of four new MPs chosen in just as many ridings on Monday evening, at the end of a by-election that did not change the colour of the Canadian electoral map.
Gainey beat her nine opponents with 50.8 per cent of the vote. NDP candidate Jean-François Filion, Conservative candidate Mathew Kaminski and Green Party candidate Jonathan Pedneault followed her with close votes each. They each obtained between 13.3 and 13.8 per cent of the vote.
On announcing her victory, Gainey said she was very honoured and proud of her volunteers.
"I've been involved for a very long time and now I have the opportunity to truly represent my community. I was born here, I'm raising my family here, I'm at home here, and with Mr. Garneau's retirement, this is my opportunity to make that leap," she said.
Ten people were seeking to succeed outgoing minister Marc Garneau, who announced his retirement last March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2023.
