Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government

François Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government, CTV News has declared.

Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. ET, CTV News declared Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.

Addressing supporters at his campaign headquarters Monday night, Legault told a large crowd that some of his key priorities will be the economy and tackling inflation.

"Quebecers had a very clear message: let's keep on!" the CAQ leader shouted to a boisterous crowd.

During his victory speech, Legault spoke a few words in English, just as he did after winning in 2018.

"When I say Quebecers form a great nation I mean all Quebecers from all regions, of all ages, of all origins. I'm going to be the premier of all quebcers," he said.

For anyone paying attention to the Quebec election campaign over the last 36 days, the victory for the CAQ came as no real surprise.

Poll after poll projected Legault's party would clinch a sweeping electoral victory.

Legault increased his party's influence in the National Assembly with 92 seats won as of 10 p.m. Monday, up from the 74 seats he won in the 2018 election.

At dissolution, the CAQ had 76 of the legislature's 125 seats, while the Liberals had 27, Quebec solidaire had 10 and the Parti Quebecois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat and there were four Independents.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the Canadian political leaders who congratuated Legault on his victory Monday evening. In a statement, Trudeau he is looking forward to "continuing to work with Premier Legault and the Government of Quebec to address issues of importance to Quebecers and all Canadians."

The 2022 election was by all accounts a race for second place as polling suggested the status of official Opposition was up for grabs between the Quebec Liberal Party and Quebec solidaire.

CTV News declared soon after the polls closed that the Liberals will retain their status as the official Opposition in the National Assembly.

ANGLADE, NADEAU-DUBOIS WINS SEATS, DUHAIME DEFEATED

Meanwhile, CTV News declared the co-spokesperson for Quebec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, is keeping his seat in the Montreal riding of Gouin.

All other party leaders have won their seats so far, except for Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime, who was defeated by the CAQ by about 5,000 votes.

Dominique Anglade won her Montreal riding in Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne with 36 per cent of the vote with 164 polls reporting.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will have the chance to lead his party, for the first time, from the National Assembly after winning in the Montreal riding of Camille-Laurin.

The CAQ made some major gains Monday night, particularly in ridings that were up for grabs after the incumbent announced they were not seeking re-election.

Yannick Gagnon easily won the seat in Jonquière with 60 per cent of the vote -- the seat was left vacant after veteran PQ MNA Sylvain Gaudreault bowed out of the race.

In Joliette, where incumbent Veronique Hivon left the race after 14 years in politics, the CAQ's François St-Louis won with 43 per cent of voter support versus the PQ's 32 per cent.

Legault spent part of the day Monday in the Quebec City area asking voters to throw their support behind his party.

"We need your vote because we want to continue — continue — to fight for a more prosperous, greener, and prouder Quebec," he said Monday.

The CAQ campaign was rocky at times with a few gaffes by the incumbent premier, though they did not seem to sway voters away from the party in large numbers. On two occasions, Legault was forced to apologize for comments he had made on the campaign trail. In one instance, the CAQ leader said he was sorry for drawing parallels between immigrants and "violence" and "extremists."

He also apologized to the family of Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman who died on Sept. 28, 2020, after saying problems of racism were "settled" at the hospital where she died.

In his four years in power, Legault passed 125 bills in the National Assembly, including legislation to replace school boards with school service centres, a revamped French-language charter, and the controversial secularism law that banned public servants in positions of authority, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols on the job.

All three laws adopted by the CAQ government are currently being challenged in the courts, but it was Bill 96 that Bill 21 that surprised many with the exceptional use of the notwithstanding clause.

With files from The Canadian Press

