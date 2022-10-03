Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government

Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault and his wife Isabelle Brais, centre, watch the election results in Quebec City, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

