The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status

CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) will retain its official Opposition status.

The news was met with thunderous applause at the Liberal headquarters at the Corona Theatre.

While it remains unclear just how strong their official Opposition powers will be, the PLQ team is likely breathing a sigh of relief after a campaign ripe with uncertainty for the future of the party.

That's because several ridings traditionally considered deep-red Liberal strongholds in Montreal's west side and Laval were polling with considerable support for other parties.

There are several reasons for that shift -- experts have chaulked it to displeasure with the party's performance during its last mandate. Francois Legault''s Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) led a divisive first mandate defined by sweeping language and secularism legislation, and members of the Liberal base expressed dissatisfaction with the Liberals, who were unable to soften it.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade was at a disadvantage throughout the campaign as a relatively unknown candidate, compared to Legault. This was her first election as party leader, and support for her as a candidate waned through it, with polls suggesting she may lose her own seat.

