Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime loses race in Chauveau

Despite making momentous gains in the popular vote in his campaign, Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime was unable to win a seat in the Chauveau riding.

Despite the loss, he told supporters that he plans to stay on as party leader, calling the last five weeks a "David and Goliath" campaign.

"I'll need you even more in the next four years," he said to the crowd at the Conservative headquarters, before moving to congratulate his opponents, with a promise to run again next election.

"Prepare yourself, because in four years, it will be much tougher."

CAQ incumbent Sylvain Levesque maintained his seat in Chauveau.

The CAQ is also leading in Beauce-North and Beauce-South, which were the other two ridings polls showed the CPQ as possibly picking up seats.