

CTV Montreal





On Sunday, Montreal’s city council voted to extend the state of emergency for the next five days, through Thursday, May 2.

The council met in a special session at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, not far from some of the worst-hit areas.

According to borough mayor Jim Beis, 11 homes have been evacuated this year, compared to hundreds during the 2017 floods.

Sunday’s meeting at the high school was the first time since 1926 where the Montreal city council has met offsite in an extraordinary session.

On Sunday, premier Francois Legault also pledged a $1 million donation from the province to the Red Cross to help in flood relief efforts.





More rain expected in the coming week

Montreal will see rain and double-digit temperatures in the coming days.

The thermometer will still, however, be below the seasonal norm.

During the 2017 flooding, the temperatures were higher, leading to snow melting quicker and more destruction.

While the weather may be cooler this time around, those temperatures have helped prevent further damage.

“That helps to reduce the amount of water going into the river and with that, helping the river to absorb the water that will be reduced,” said Thomas Blanchet of Public Security.

Between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain is expected to fall by the middle of the week.





Laval hopeful despite a wet forecast

On Saturday, Laval issued an evacuation order for a portion of Ile Verte.

22 houses were in the area, but only two families chose to leave.

People are cautiously optimistic about the upcoming week, despite the expected rainfall.

“What we hope is that for the next three days, if there’s no rain, it’s going to be better,” said Paul Brochu, a volunteer.





Roads and transit routes

The province later confirmed several road closures, including:

Mirabel:

-Route 158 between Saint Simon Road and Highway 15

-Route 117 between Highway 158 and Highway 50



Saint-Joseph-du-Lac:

-Route 344 (Oka Road) at Main Road



Vaudreuil-Dorion:

-Route 340 between Leger and Paul-Gerin-Lajoie streets



To accomodate residents, the ARTM is offering free service on the Saint-Jerome line on weekdays starting Monday, April 29 until roads are reopened.



There are several bus routes in the Laurentians that will also be free: routes 9, 11, 12, 15, 17, 20, 22, 23, 27, 51, 52, 60, 61, 62, 71, 72, 73, 74, 88, 100, 101, 102, 103, 105 and 107