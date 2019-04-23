

CTV Montreal





Where can I check water levels?

Quebec's Public Security ministry has set up a color-coded page allowing people to check water levels along major bodies of water throughout the province.

On the ministry's Urgence-Québec page, you can find out more information on numbers of those affected, and service centres for each affected municipality.

Where can I volunteer for cleanup efforts?

As it was in 2017, a Facebook page called West Island Flood Volunteers has been set up "for people looking to help flood victims in need. Everything from food, shelter, transport to donations of any kind."

Officials at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School say they're looking for people to fill sandbags. Visit their Facebook page here.

As it did in 2017, a group called West Island Community Shares has set up a dedicated page for the floods — including how to donate, and where you can call to offer your help.

Meanwhile, two years ago, several cities and towns that were affected by those floods held weekend cleanup events. Expect to see some of those kinds of things take shape once the worst of the flooding comes to an end.

Where can I make a donation?

The Canadian Red Cross has set up a dedicated page for the 2019 Quebec floods. Click to donate or register for assistance.

How can I apply for government compensation?

There is a dedicated page set up by Quebec's Public Security ministry. For now, the page is only in French.

(With files from Richard Deschamps/CJAD 800)