Featured Video
What to pack in an emergency kit
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 11:07AM EDT
The evacuation of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac on Saturday night showed the necessity of having an emergency kit at home.
People who lived more than half a kilometre or more from the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains had to abandon their homes on a moment's notice when water breached a dike and flooded an entire neighbourhood.
Public Security officials have long encouraged Canadians to prepare emergency kits, although surveys consistently show that only half of citizens are prepared.
In the event of an emergency or natural disaster, people should expect to be on their own for at least 72 hours.
Urgence Quebec and the Public Security Ministry recommend people have the following items with them in their home.
- Drinking water — two litres per person per day, for at least 3 days
- Non-perishable food — enough for at least 3 days
- Manual can opener
- Battery-operated radio — spare batteries
- Flashlight or headlamp — spare batteries, or a hand-crank flashlight or headlamp
- Lighter or matches and candles
- First Aid kit — antiseptic, pain medication, adhesive bandages, sterile gauze pads, scissors, etc.
- Whistle — to signal your presence to rescuers
- Dust masks — to filter contaminated air
- Map or GPS
- Compass
- Sunglasses and sun lotion
- Pocketknife
- Small toolbox
- Tent, sleeping bag and foam mat
- Camping stove, fuel and kitchen utensils
- Personal care items
- Over-the-counter medications
- Prescription medications
- Garbage bags
- Hiking shoes or boots
- Waterproof clothing
- Spare clothes
- A deck of cards, books, magazines
- Pet food
- Diapers and wipes (for young children)
Photocopies of any documents that would be useful to have on hand (for each member of your family) including:
- Identity papers
- Insurance policies
- Prescriptions for medication and glasses
- A safety plan and a list of emergency contacts
Latest Montreal News
- Flooding closes schools, bridges, roads on Monday
- Legault pledges $1 million, more rain on the way and state of emergency continues
- What to pack in an emergency kit
- Thousands forced from homes as dike ruptures in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac
- West Island animal hospital extends hand to flood victims and their pets