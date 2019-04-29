

CTV Montreal





The evacuation of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac on Saturday night showed the necessity of having an emergency kit at home.

People who lived more than half a kilometre or more from the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains had to abandon their homes on a moment's notice when water breached a dike and flooded an entire neighbourhood.

Public Security officials have long encouraged Canadians to prepare emergency kits, although surveys consistently show that only half of citizens are prepared.

In the event of an emergency or natural disaster, people should expect to be on their own for at least 72 hours.

Urgence Quebec and the Public Security Ministry recommend people have the following items with them in their home.

Drinking water — two litres per person per day, for at least 3 days

Non-perishable food — enough for at least 3 days

Manual can opener

Battery-operated radio — spare batteries

Flashlight or headlamp — spare batteries, or a hand-crank flashlight or headlamp

Lighter or matches and candles

First Aid kit — antiseptic, pain medication, adhesive bandages, sterile gauze pads, scissors, etc.

Whistle — to signal your presence to rescuers

Dust masks — to filter contaminated air

Map or GPS

Compass

Sunglasses and sun lotion

Pocketknife

Small toolbox

Tent, sleeping bag and foam mat

Camping stove, fuel and kitchen utensils

Personal care items

Over-the-counter medications

Prescription medications

Garbage bags

Hiking shoes or boots

Waterproof clothing

Spare clothes

A deck of cards, books, magazines

Pet food

Diapers and wipes (for young children)

Photocopies of any documents that would be useful to have on hand (for each member of your family) including: