Legault has tainted Quebec's international reputation, says Anglade

Dominique Anglade said Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) leader François Legault has tainted Quebec's international reputation with his campaign.

The Liberal leader held a news conference in Montreal on Saturday morning, surrounded by the majority of her candidates in the region. She will later fly to the Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands.

Returning to Legault's controversial comments on immigration, Anglade argued that they could make it more difficult to recruit workers internationally.

"It has an impact on the international image, [and] it has an impact on our ability to go out and recruit talent," she said. "In the last few days, you've seen the real François Legault: the one who doesn't like to be criticized, who doesn't like to be questioned, the one who doesn't like science, the one who divides.

"I'll tell you frankly, he doesn't even seem to try anymore."

During the campaign, Legault linked immigration to violence and said it would be "suicidal" for Quebec to welcome more than 50,000 immigrants per year.