MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault denounced American protectionist policies on Saturday morning, saying they harm trade with Quebec.

Legault is in Washington, D.C. along with several other premiers as part of a trade mission.

“In the coming years there will be a lot of investment in major American cities, in terms of trains, trams, metros, electric buses,” he said. “The Buy American Act requires 70 per cent American local content. I don’t think that kind of thing is good for American businesses or for Canadian businesses.”

Legault said there was “a great opportunity for Quebec,” especially for Bombardier, should the rules concerning trade between the U.S. and Canada be relaxed.

“Currently there are four major companies in the world that manufacture trains: a Chinese, a German, a French and a Quebec company,” he said. “There is no American company, so there is an opportunity.”

The Premier said that during his stay in Washington he hopes to discuss partnerships with several American governors.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said there are too many barriers at the border, particularly when it comes to softwood lumber, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford stressed the importance of quickly ratifying the new free trade agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.