Legault backs embattled MNA despite harassment complaint

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault, right, hugs local candidate Marie Eve Proulx, centre as he and his wife Isabelle Brais, right, arrive at a hardwood floor plant, Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Montmagny Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault, right, hugs local candidate Marie Eve Proulx, centre as he and his wife Isabelle Brais, right, arrive at a hardwood floor plant, Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Montmagny Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon