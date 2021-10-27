MONTREAL -- The opposition is accusing Premier François Legault of "interference" after he claimed on Tuesday to have a blacklist of family doctors who are not working hard enough for his liking.

Legault also said he himself helped distribute the number of family doctors in the various regions of Quebec.

Parti Québécois leader Joël Arseneau said these are two 'disturbing revelations' that say a lot about the government's approach, which he says is 'very improvised.'

He is surprised that the premier admitted not knowing 'legally' what can be done with the list of doctors he obtained from the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ).

Legault said Tuesday that he wants to give the names to the heads of regional health authorities to meet with them, but he said he doesn't know if it's legal or not.

The government would thus be trying to bypass the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ) to negotiate directly with its members.

"There is a form of interference by the premier in the health-care system that is troubling," said Arseneau at a press conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

For his part, Québec solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois criticized the fact that the premier has 'boasted' about having obtained the blacklist of "lazy villains that he will discipline with the whip."

"We recognize here the Caquist style in its purest expression, that is to say, pointing fingers, finding culprits, in short, making (...) a show of nonsense to avoid taking its responsibilities," he denounced.

Nadeau-Dubois said he believes that the government is attacking the problem of access to health care in a 'superficial' manner. The party suggests a return to an interdisciplinary vision of the front line of health care.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2021.