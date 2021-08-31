MONTREAL -- Lakeshore Hospital on Montreal's West Island is dealing with the fallout after an unvaccinated nurse worked while positive with COVID-19. Protocols were also broken, leading to "multiple exposures" over several days, according to a memo obtained by CTV News.

The memo from the Montreal West Island Health and Social Services Centre (CIUSSS-OIM) reports unvaccinated COVID-19 positive patients spent several hours in the ER waiting room and on stretchers from Aug. 20 to 26.

The memo also states an unvaccinated staff member worked “while contagious and symptomatic.”

Several protocol breaches were noted, according to the document, “leading to multiple exposures of varying durations in several areas of the ER.”

"Screening of [COVID-19-positive patients] indicated a delta variant," it read. "Users exposed to the emergency department and admitted to the care units were screened this morning."

The memo concludes by reminding hospital staff to reinforce core practices and preventative measures.

Health Minister Christian Dube was asked about Lakeshore Tuesday at a news conference.

"It's always difficult to talk about the specific cases," said Dube. "I know them very well and been there a few times. Nobody did this on purpose, but we know that there was a case where an employee was not vaccinated. We don't know what is the chain of events yet."

Dube said it is not yet known whether the staff member was contaminated by a patient or vice versa.

He said the situation shows the need for mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers.

"Not only for the patient but for themselves," said Dube. "This is, unfortunately, a case that serves as an example that our employees should be vaccinated."