MONTREAL -- An unvaccinated nurse working in the emergency room at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire has tested positive for COVID-19, as has a patient with whom she had contact.



That patient has developed symptoms of the virus.

“The nurse was not vaccinated, but was observing screening three times a week,” says Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The CIUSSS is currently investigating whether an epidemiological link exists between the nurse’s case of COVID-19 and her patient.

“It should be noted that the nurse was wearing a mask at all times,” says Bergeron-Gamache.

The news follows Quebec’s announcement that health-care workers will be required to receive mandatory vaccinations beginning in mid October.

Health Minister Christian Dubé defended the decision to a parliamentary committee Aug. 26, on the same day the case of COVID-19 at Lakeshore was reported.



"We reiterate that vaccination, hand hygiene, wearing masks and personal protective equipment, and physical distancing are our best weapons in the fight against COVID-19. We encourage our employees and the public to follow these measures rigorously," said Bergeron-Gamache.