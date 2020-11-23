MONTREAL -- Lawyer and animal rights activist Anne-France Goldwater hopes to meet with the mayor of Longueuil, Sylvie Parent, to find practical solutions to avoid the planned slaughter of overpopulated deer from Michel-Chartrand Park.

The City of Longueuil announced its decision to cull some fifteen deer -- or about half of the park's population -- earlier this month.

Municipal authorities specifed that the overpopulation is threatening the ecological future of the park, in addition to posing an increased risk of road accidents near the park and transmission of Lyme disease through infected ticks.

The city added that moving deer to other regions would cause issues, as well.

Goldwater said this affair prevents her from sleeping -- in a note to Facebook, she said if the dear are slaughtered, the rest of the population will become more fertile and a new problem will arise within a year or two.

The city promised the deer meat would be distributed to food banks. Goldwater believes this is a bad deal financially, considering the costs of the process.

Parent said the City of Longueuil has tried to find other solutions with the ministry of forests, wildlife and parks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.