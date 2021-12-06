LAVAL, QUE. -- A shooting at a library in Laval has left a teenager in hospital.

Several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots at the Philippe-Panneton library, on Arthur-Sauve Blvd., at 7:13 pm.

Officers responding found an 18-year-old man injured inside the library. He'd been shot in the lower body, spokesperson Stephanie Beshara told CTV News.

He has been taken to hospital and his life is not in danger.

The man is known to police, according to Beshara.

A suspect reportedly shot the man from outside the building,while the victim was inside, before fleeing. It’s unclear if the shooter was on foot or driving.

No arrest has been made. Police have cordoned off the library, which was open at the time of the shooting, and continue to investigate.

This is a developing story that will be updated.