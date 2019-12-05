MONTREAL -- Antoine Laflèche, 74, has been found guilty of indecent assault against young girls.

He was sentenced in Laval court on Oct. 7.

Laflèche will spend two years in prison, followed by a probationary period of three years. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry.

Officers say the sexual offences were committed in the early 1960s, lasting more than 20 years while he was part of religious group The Mission of the Holy Spirit. At the time, he used the name Laflèche Trudeau.

The 74-year-old was arrested in 2018 for sex-related crimes against the underage girls, whom Laval police say were part of his ‘entourage.’

The force is encouraging anyone with information to continue to reach out at Info-Line 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and mentioning the file LVL-170406-046.