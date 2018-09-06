

CTV Montreal





Laval police are appealing to potential victims of an alleged sexual predator to step forward.

Antoine Trudeau, 73, is believed to have preyed on young girls as far back as the 1960's.

The assaults are alleged to have continued for the next 20 years, up until his arrest in June.

Trudeau is a former member of a religious order called The Mission of the Holy Spirit - and at the time, went by the name "Lafleche Trudeau."

His victims, police say, were likely underage girls who were part of his entourage.

Police are urging any other potential victims to step forward and make a formal complaint.

Trudeau was released on conditions while awaiting his next court date on November 7.