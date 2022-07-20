Laval police looking for important witness to deadly collision

Laval police (SPL) is looking for an important witness to a deadly car crash on Route 355 on July 4.

The collision occurred near Des Perron Ave. at 10:30 p.m. when a white Cadillac SUV swerved into oncoming traffic, slamming head-on into a Toyota that had two young women inside.

One woman died in hospital, while the other sustained serious injuries.

"The witness pulled over and helped everyone on the scene, assisting the drivers and passengers as they were injured. Investigators would just like to speak with him for more information," said Erika Landry, a Laval police spokesperson.

Police describe the witness as a Black man wearing an orange tank top and speaking French.

He was driving southbound on Route 335 at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and mention file LVL 220704-100 or anonymously call 450-622-INFO.